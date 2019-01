The Martha’s Vineyard Vegan Society presents its first healthy foods giveaway day on Friday, Jan. 25, from noon to 2 pm at the Edgartown library. Come grab a bag of your favorite fresh fruits and vegetables, free of charge. The giveaway is to promote healthy, plant-based diets on-Island. Members of the society will also be there to answer any food-related questions and chat about veganism. Visitors are limited to one bag per adult, while supplies last.