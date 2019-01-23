Hawks vs. Blazers in girls and boys middle school hoops finals on Friday

The top-seeded West Tisbury Hawks girls and boys middle school basketball teams will each play the Oak Bluffs Blazers for the Island championship on Friday at MVRHS. The girls final tips off at 5 pm, with the boys game scheduled for 6:30.

In semi-final play on Jan. 16 at the West Tisbury School, the undefeated Hawks girls (9-0) downed Edgartown, 56-23, while the boys (8-1) topped Tisbury, 48-29. The same afternoon, the No. 3 Oak Bluffs girls won at No. 2 Tisbury. Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Bluffs School, Richie Combra made five three-pointers in the second half as the No. 2 Blazer boys booked their place in the finals by rallying from three-points down at halftime to earn a hard-fought 59-50 win over the third-seeded Charter School Chargers.