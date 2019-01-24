Gymnasts perform well at Rhode Island meet

Island Gymnastics Training School sent their bronze and platinum teams to the Beauty and the Beast Invitational in Providence, R.I., over the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Platinum gymnasts Arianna Edelman and Molly Crawford started the weekend with a series of events highlighting their fundraising efforts for Youth Protection Advocates in Gymnastics. They met Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez, participated in various clinics, and raised money for a great cause. Molly was the highest overall fundraiser, raising $6,555.

Both the bronze and platinum competed Monday, Jan. 21, XCEL bronze gymnast Casey Webster earned a 1st place on floor (9.25) and balance beam (9.3), 2nd on Bars (9.6 – personal best), and 2nd all around (36.6 – personal best). Autumn Wiggin earned 4th on vault (8.95) and 7th on bars (9.25), while Josee Winston Feder placed 10th on bars (9.2) and floor (8.5) All three gymnasts posted their highest all around scores, with Autumn scoring at 35.5 (8th) and Josee scoring a 34.4. During the XCEL platinum meet, Molly Crawford placed 5th on balance beam (8.7), 7th on vault (8.875), and 8th on floor (8.75); Arianna Edelman placed 5th on floor (8.875) and 8th on bars (8.6). Both girls completed with new skills and each landed a roundoff on the beam.

The gymnasts are coached by Elizabeth Goodell. The next meet for Island Gymnastics is in early February.