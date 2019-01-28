State slips grant to Edgartown farm

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Friday $300,000 in grants to install practices that improve food safety throughout farms across the state. Slip Away Farm, an Edgartown operation, was one of the 21 farms awarded a grant, according to a press release.

“As the demand for locally grown food continues to grow, farmers have an increasing need to improve their operations to meet marketplace demands and safety requirements,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a press release.

“These grants help farmers modernize their operations and strengthen the local food supply in a safe and sustainable way,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito added.

The Farm Food Safety program focuses on assisting produce operations as they work toward upgrading on-farm infrastructure and equipment to meet regulatory requirements under the Food Safety Modernization Act.

Slip Away Farm was awarded $10,000 for a washing station and walk-in cooler, according to the press release. Grants range from $1,500 to $25,000, and will fund a variety of projects including produce washing and storage, wildlife fencing, harvest and post-harvest equipment, automated washing and sterilization, produce bins, portable restrooms, and washing and packing facilities among others.

Slip Away Farm was the only farm in the Dukes and Barnstable district areas. The majority of grants were awarded in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties.