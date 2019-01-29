Boys eighth-grade travel hoopsters on a roll heading into playoffs

The boys eighth-grade travel basketball team finished up a whirlwind weekend winning three out of four games and moving from fifth place to tying for third in the Mayflower Division of the Cape Cod Youth Basketball League.

Head coach Asil Cash has them playing their best basketball of the season. The Vineyard boys have been winning their games with strong defense and rebounding, plus an unselfish, balanced attack on offense which has seen five different players lead the team in scoring during the season.

The boys moved up to the top division for the 2019 season. After starting the year 2-6, they upset the No. 2 seed Sandwich, then finished strong by winning four of their last five games.

On Saturday, they lost to undefeated South Plymouth, then upset Dennis Yarmouth 52-47. Sunday, they traveled off-Island and took care of business, beating Barnstable, 56-47, and Falmouth, 55-35.

The team has been a work in progress. Tobey Roberts and Cam Napior started back in fifth grade, Marcos Rodriguez and Matheus Rodriguez joined as sixth graders, Ryan Koster came on board as a seventh grader, and Jack Hayden and Manny Oliveira joined this year.

The Vineyard have a tough first-round playoff game vs. Wareham but the development of the boys and their ability to compete against the top teams in the league has already made this season a success.