John G.C. Banks (“Jay”) died peacefully on Dec. 16, 2018, at his home in Westwood, of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 77.

John was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and raised in Redding, Weston, and Lyme, Conn. He was the son of Charles G. Banks and Martha S. Banks. John graduated from the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn., in 1959. He began his college career at Brown University in 1959 and, at long last, received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in 1967. In the interim, he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, initiating one of his favorite lifelong affiliations. He achieved a treasured meritorious promotion to private first class upon his graduation from boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., and was a sergeant at the time of his discharge in 1967.

John was working in New York City at Bankers Trust when he met Julie Spencer on a blind date. They married a year later in 1965, in Julie’s hometown of Syracuse, N.Y. After two years in the city, they moved to Mansfield, where he worked as a reporter and photographer for the Mansfield News. In 1968 John became a television reporter for the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, and later became their anchor for the 6 pm news, a job he loved. John left the news business in 1982 and began his 25-year career as a stockbroker with Tucker, Anthony & R.L. Day, which survives today as part of RBC Wealth Management. In 2007, John and Julie retired to their home on Martha’s Vineyard, and spent 11 delightful years as year-round residents. In 2018, John and Julie moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood, to be closer to family and Boston.

John loved the outdoors, especially the Adirondacks and Martha’s Vineyard. He loved canoeing, mowing lawns, and cutting trees. He especially loved fishing for trout and ocean game with his wife, children, grandchildren, or whoever would go with him. He was a voracious reader, and did the New York Times crossword puzzle daily. Singing was his passion, which began as a child in the church choir. He continued to sing in the choir, glee club, and octet during his three years at Hotchkiss. John then joined the Jabberwocks a cappella group at Brown University. Later in life, he sang in the choir at the Federated Church in Edgartown and the Island Community Chorus, which were great sources of enjoyment and friendship for him. John was a volunteer driver for Vineyard Village at Home, and also served as president of the First & Third Luncheon Club, an affiliation that brought him great pleasure. He served as a deacon of the Federated Church, and was also a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Rod & Gun Club. His sense of humor, penchant for bowties, and wonderful bass voice will be missed by many.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julie, his son John and wife Sarah of Pittsford, N.Y., his daughter Julia Hauck and her husband John of Westwood, and five lively and interesting grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply: Alison and Parker Banks and Sloane, Jack, and Reid Hauck. John is also survived by his brother, Charles G. Banks Jr., of Carlisle, Pa., and sister, Sandra Tucker of Pittsburgh, Pa.

A celebration of his life will be held on April 13, 2019, at 11 am at the Federated Church in Edgartown. Donations in his memory may be made to Vineyard Village at Home, P.O. Box 1356, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Island Community Chorus Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 4157, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.