M.V. Bank gives back to community

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank has announced fundraisers to benefit Island Coast Guard families and local food pantries.

The M.V. Bank will be kicking off its “Donation Jeans” internal fundraiser Friday. The fundraiser allows bank employees to donate $10 for the ability to wear New England Patriots gear and jeans in anticipation of the Super Bowl showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Money raised from the fundraiser will help the Island’s Coast Guard families, who were among the employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

“As an Island community bank, we carry over our commitment to the community, and we’re happy to do it,” M.V. Bank community relations director Patti Leighton said.

Leighton added the bank has done fundraisers like this “many, many times” before, due to Boston sports teams’ penchant for playing in championship games.

In addition to the fundraiser, Island Food Pantry and Falmouth Service Center baskets will be placed in bank lobbies on the Island and in Falmouth through February, allowing bank customers and staff to donate canned goods and pantry items.

“We’ve had a long affiliation [with] farms,” Leighton said. “Food insecurity has been a happening thing unfortunately for years here. Island Food Pantry is one of the biggest go-to sources to help the need in the community.”