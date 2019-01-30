Court Report: Jan. 10 – Jan. 28

Jan. 10, 2019

William Randol, Chilmark; DOB 3/28/42, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jan. 17, 2019

Sara J. Felder, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/31/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for six months, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jan. 18, 2019

Melissa Clay, West Tisbury; DOB 1/26/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Pedro A. De Oliveira, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/99, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Nicole G. Hebert, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/6/61, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, HIF waived; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jan. 22, 2019

Joseph P. Capobianco, West Tisbury; DOB 10/29/57, assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age and/or disabled: continued without finding for one year, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF with restitution to be determined; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Freddy C. MacDougall, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/20/74, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Linycker V. (De) Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/3/94, keeping a noisy and disorderly house: to be dismissed upon the completion of 20 hours of community service.

Alexa R. Worthington, Westford; DOB 7/2/94, marked lanes violation: responsible, filed; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation, must pay $50 PSF; OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty.

Jan. 24, 2019

Joseph Kenney, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/7/52, larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Christopher G. Magee, Tisbury; DOB 12/12/63, possession to distribute class A drug (heroin): to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; possession to distribute class B drug (Suboxone): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; conspiracy to violate drug law: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; reckless endangerment of child: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Christopher G. Magee, Edgartown; DOB 12/12/63, larceny of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $1,000 restitution; larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; improperly removing motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jerimiah J. Miller, Chilmark; DOB 3/18/75, assault and battery on a family/household member: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Arlyton Rodrigues, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/29/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, OUI-drugs (not identified): continued to pretrial conference.

Kemar J. Thomas, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/25/91, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Edmund J. Willoughby, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/15/82, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, receiving stolen property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael C. Willoughby, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/31/79, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 25, 2019

Aecio R. Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/18/65, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Zachary A. Dupon, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/18/95, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

David C. Fecitt, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/2/67, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; crosswalk violation: not responsible.

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; DOB 6/5/76, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: guilty, one year probation.

Jan. 28, 2019

Catherine F. Bush, Edgartown; DOB 5/18/62, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty, continued without a finding for one year, one year probation, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Rachel Lucier, Edgartown; DOB 1/3/87, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, with restitution to be determined.

Matthew Smith, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/14/2000, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin S. Stimson, Pawlet, Vt.; DOB 4/13/85, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.