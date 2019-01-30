Jason Anthony Aldo Leone, 47, of Vineyard Haven, and Block Island, R.I., died on Jan. 29, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Erin L. (Netro) Leone.

Born in PBoston, he was a son of Leone Leone and the late Lori (Macaruso) Leone.

Jason was an entrepreneur and self-employed glazier. He was a volunteer for the Block Island Fire & Rescue Department, provided his services for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display on the Island, and was involved in many other services.

Besides his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Maria H. Leone, Jason Leone Jr., Mossimo Leone, children of Julie (Terrio) Leone and Anthony Leone and Lucas Leone. He was the brother of Michelle Leone-DeBrito and Leone Anthony Aldo Leone. He also leaves his niece Gabriella.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian burial Friday at 10 am at St. Pius Church, Providence, and at 12:30 Saturday at St. Andrew Church, Church Street, Block Island. Burial will follow at Block Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, P.O. Box 220, New Shoreham, RI 02807. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com.