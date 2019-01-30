MVRHS Girls Hockey Furi-ous with loss at Nauset

Some losses sting more than others. The MVRHS girls hockey team played well and dominated long stretches of the game against the Nauset/Cape Tech/Monomoy co-op team also known as the Cape Cod Furies but came up on the short end of a 3-1 result on Saturday at the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans. “We played a great game and we deserved better,” Vineyard Coach John Fiorito said.

The Vineyarders (3-9) outshot the Furies, 11-2, in a scoreless first period and, 26-10, overall but got precious little for their efforts, thanks to Furies goalie Molly McKenna, who had a strong game in net. After a scoreless second period, the hosts tallied twice on a pair of deflections, before Lauren Boyd pulled one back for MV with an assist to Meghan Sonia. The Furies (1-11) closed out the game and their first win of the season with an empty-net goal in the final minute.