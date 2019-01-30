Vineyard icemen sink Whalers in Nantucket

1 of 3

The MVRHS boys hockey team moved to within two points of clinching a postseason berth with a 4-1 win over host Nantucket on Saturday afternoon.

The Vineyarders put three pucks in the Whaler twine in a 5:29 span to lead 3-0 after the first period. Hunter Meader opened the scoring at the 8:39 mark, assisted by Colby Zarba, who netted the next two, at 11:08 from Kenny Hatt and Colin Henke and again with 52 seconds left in the period, with assists to Meader and Hunter Ponte.

Robby Hickman put the Whalers on the board with an unassisted tally at 4:29 of the second period but Ian Trance took a feed from Eli Gundersen and iced the win with a backhander seven minutes later.

Play turned chippy between the island rivals in the third period, resulting in 11 penalties, but the Vineyarders kept their composure and left Nantucket with two points, a Cape and Islands League win and a series sweep of the Whalers, improving to 8-3-2 overall and 4-0 C & I. Vineyard goalie Mike Metcalf made 16 saves to share Player of the Game honors with Colby Zarba.

“It was a good victory,” Vineyard Coach Matt Mincone said. “It’s hard to play over there. The travel is insane and then you prepare for the emotion over there. I was happy with the two points. We took care of what we needed to do.”