Vineyarders set host of school records at elite Coaches meet

1 of 9

Members of the MVRHS indoor track teams took part in the MSTCA Coaches Invitational, an elite event, held on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Peter Burke set a new school record with a fourth-place run in the one-mile finals, clocking in at 4:36.95. Dash Christy also posted a new school mark with an 8.30 time in the 55-meter high hurdles finals, placing seventh, and added an 18th-place leap in the long jump (19 feet, .50 inches). The Vineyard boys 4 x 800 relay team of Jonathan Norton, Utz, Richards and Burke set the third school record of the day, finishing fourth in 8:42.77. Nate Packer took fourth in the shot put (46 feet, 1.5 inches), Zach Utz finished 11th in the mile (4:40.77) and Isaac Richards ran 20th in the 1,000-meters (2:45.27).

For the girls, Mackenzie Condon placed third and tied the school record in the high hurdles (8.74) and leaped to seventh place in the long jump finals (17 feet, .25 inches), while Amber Cuthbert finished 19thin the mile (5:38.17).