The bubble is back up at Vineyard Family Tennis, formerly known as Vineyard Youth Tennis, and may be open and operational as soon as Feb. 11.

The past year has been one of restructuring for the program after Gerry DeBlois, the program’s longtime benefactor, said he could no longer fund the program after 20 years. Then, a nor’easter knocked down the program’s outside bubble facility.

After reorganizing and establishing a new model, the program is back on its feet. The new model includes adult play at the program’s facilities along with a fee for both adult and youth instruction.

The program’s chairman, Chris Scott, told The Times Friday that final touches are being done on the bubble and the program’s clubhouse before a re-opening of the facilities. Scott said it has been “gratifying” to watch the community work together to continue the program’s mission.

The program was able to purchase a new bubble after receiving a $250,000 MVYouth grant.

“It’s been a long road to get back and I’m just grateful,” Scott said.