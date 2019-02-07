Newly renovated dialysis unit reopens at hospital

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has reopened its dialysis unit to patients Thursday after being closed for the past few months.

In October, a water pipe broke in a utility closet and flooded the unit. Dialysis patients were temporarily sent to Fresenius Kidney Care in Mashpee to receive treatment before a temporary unit was set up in the hospital. Patients were accompanied by two nurses on their visits and were not charged for the trips. With repairs and renovations complete, patients were moved back in to the unit.

The reopened dialysis unit boasts several new features. The hospital put in a new waiting area with a refrigerator and microwave. The hospital replaced all the cabinets and countertops. Other new additions include two windows, LED lighting, wall sconces, a larger bathroom door, and a fresh coat of paint.

“Our hope is that all these changes help improve patient experience and work environment for our dedicated staff,” Katrina Delgadillo, the hospital’s communications director said.

The total cost of the repairs and renovations for the unit were approximately $450,000, which was partially reimbursed through insurance.

“We are glad to have our patients back in their space for treatment,” hospital CEO Denise Schepici said. “We are also extremely grateful to the staff who went above and beyond to ensure continuous care throughout this disruption.”