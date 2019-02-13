Martha’s Vineyard Bank kicks off its 110th anniversary celebration

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is proud to announce the beginning of its yearlong celebration to mark 110 years of banking excellence on both Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod. According to a press release, there are a host of exciting initiatives planned which will engage the community at large, from philanthropic activities to children’s competitions, to investment and banking incentives.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank will begin the New Year with a new logo, which drops the word “savings” from its name to reflect the full-service bank that it has become — which includes commercial banking and private banking, as well as trust and investment services. The tall ship’s full sails in the logo represent a look to the future as the bank helps to propel its customers toward their financial goals.

One such customer who will be highlighted in the New Year has been identified as a descendent of the person who opened the third-ever account with the bank, circa 1909.

The bank will have some fun history and activities geared around this exciting part of its past.

The bank values all of its customers, and will have a customer-appreciation week Tuesday, Feb. 19 through Saturday, Feb. 23. Various activities will be going on, and food and goodies will be on hand. Then in April, for the actual anniversary date, there will be a birthday party.

There is a deep belief in maintaining a strong community within the bank’s core values, and as such, there is a near-constant philanthropic outreach to the area’s nonprofits. One such program is the Food Drive, going on all this month, for the Island Food Pantry and the Falmouth Service Center. Bank staff and customers may donate canned goods and pantry items during regular banking hours in all Martha’s Vineyard Bank lobbies, both on Martha’s Vineyard and in Falmouth, through the month of February — as March is the peak time for need.

Children have been involved in the bank’s savings program through their schools since the 1950s;, thousands of kids have been introduced to the lifetime benefits of saving money. The bank is pleased to announce a “Teach the Kids to Save Week” slated for later this year.