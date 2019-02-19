Boys skaters win 3-OT thriller

The state tourney-bound Vineyarder boys hockey squad roared back from a two-goal third period deficit to tie, then won 5-4 in a marathon three-overtime grinder over Attleboro High School on Saturday.

The Vineyarders placed third in their 22nd Annual Fairleigh-Dickinson Hockey Tournament at the M.V. Ice Arena last weekend.

Senior captain Ian Trance scored the winner in the third overtime for a feel-good win which will show up in the books as a tie in the dystopian world of high school sports scoring. Teams involved in a tie after the conclusion of three periods are awarded one point each, but play on, up to three five-minute overtime periods first with 5 players on 5, then 4 players on 4 and finally, 3 players on 3, to determine a winner, if possible, for which there are no additional points awarded.

On the other hand, overtime is an exciting fan experience and bragging rights apply. Down two goals entering the third. Hunter Meader had a hat trick and an assist. Colby Zarba scored for the Vineyarders as well, before Trance’s OT magic. Players of the game were Hunter Meader, with three goals and one assist, and netminder Mike Metcalf for his long night and role in the win.

MVRHS icemen dropped a 7-3 verdict to eventual tourney winner Hopkinton High School in the tourney opener before playing Attleboro in the consolation game. Colby Zarba had two powerplay goals. Jackie Pizzano had the third goal. Logan Araujo, Hunter Meader, Cam Geary, and Pete Gillis had assists in the opener.

Hopkinton beat North Plymouth 5-1 in the title game after beating Attleboro 5-3 in the first round.

The boys skaters enter the final week of the season at 11-5-2, courtesy of a 1-0 forfeit win over Cape Tech on Tuesday. The boys play their final regular season game at home on Senior Night against Nauset (10-7-1) at 5 pm on Friday.