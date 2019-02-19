MVRHS boys hoops fall in Apponequet tourney opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity boys basketball team dropped the opener of the second annual Mitch Kuliga Classic in Lakeville, Mass. to Bishop Stang by an 80-59 count.

After a close 35-33 halftime score, Stang exploded for 45 second-half points to win going away.

The 10-win tourney-bound Vineyarders take on Apponequet in the consolation game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm in Lakeville.

Ar 5 pm, Stang, ranked 16th in the state by the Boston Globe, takes on 17th-ranked Wareham for the tournament championship. Wareham beat Apponequet handily by a 74-66 count in the Monday afternoon prelims.