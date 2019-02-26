Forum covers housing options for elders

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is hosting a “Housing Options for Elders” forum on Tuesday, March 5, from 1 to 4 pm at the Hebrew Center. The afternoon will cover the variety of needs experienced by older adults, and options for addressing them, including home-sharing, safety modifications, technology, assisted living, state initiatives, and more.

The M.V. Center for Living hopes the forum will attract the older Island community, as well as middle-aged individuals who provide care for their older parents.

Participants will hear from a number of Island leaders including Peter Temple, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, Melissa Vincent, director of housing at The Resource Inc., Newell Isbell Shinn, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Builders Association, and many more. The forum’s two sessions will be broken up with a refreshment break. The first session consists of a welcome and introduction, and options and ideas for living at home. The second session talks about leaving your home, broader community issues, legislation, and what’s next.

The free event is sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund as a donor-advised fund of the Permanent Endowment. Registration is required. Please contact Holly Bellebuono at hbellebuono@mvcommunityservices.com, or call Healthy Aging MV at 508-693-6100, ext. 455.