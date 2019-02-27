Court report

Feb. 15, 2019

Cesar A. Marquez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/27/60, possession of class B drug (Vyanse), receiving stolen property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 19, 2019

Ivan A. Camacho-Morales, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/24/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, no inspection sticker, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Arthur Monteir Decastro, Edgartown; DOB 12/16/94, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, rape, rape of a child with force: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexander S. Karalekas, West Tisbury; DOB 4/6/80, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Brigida Marie Larsen, Chilmark; DOB 1/12/97, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Melissa C. Martin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/70, larceny from a building, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Priscilla J. Warren, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/10/52, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 22, 2019

Kristie Kay Barrett, West Tisbury; DOB 9/30/93, receiving stolen property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Joseph W. Bavis, South Boston; DOB 5/26/94, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

John T. Dooley, Edgartown; DOB 12/28/87, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Asif J. Henry, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/7/93, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.

Joseph Kenney, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/7/52, larceny by check over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Akeem Devon Studdart Rattigan, West Tisbury; DOB 10/1/91, receiving stolen property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.