MVRHS powerlifters qualify for nationals

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School senior Tristan Scheller and junior Kyle Rollins competed and won their weight classes at the USA Powerlifting 6th Annual High School Elite Cup at Elite Sport and Fitness in Middleton on Feb. 9.

Scheller competed at 163 lbs. and lifted a grand total of 1097 lbs. for three lifts. Rollins competed at 205 lbs. and lifted a grand total of 1146 lbs. for three lifts.

These performances qualified both athletes for the National High School meet in Louisiana in March.

Scheller and Rollins will next compete at the 9th Annual USA Powerlifting Ryan Moore New England States Open High School Championship at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood on March 10.