Condon takes 10th in 55-meter hurdles at NE Championships

Senior Mackenzie Condon finished 10th in New England in the 55-meter hurdles on Saturday, capping a star-studded indoor track career at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The first-ever MVRHS track athlete to qualify for the New England competition, Condon ran her event in 8.68 seconds at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The two-event divisional state champion medaled in long jump and 55-meter hurdles in competition earlier this month to qualify for the New Englands.

Coach Joe Schroeder noted Condon was seeded 12th in the event and her performance “ended a fantastic indoor career,” he said.