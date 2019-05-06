MVRHS track spends busy Saturday at two meets

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys and girls varsity track team participated in the Weston Twilight Invitational track meet on Saturday, going up against schools from around the state.

For the Vineyard girls: Catherine Cherry finished 32nd of 35 in the two mile with a time of 12:39.04; Tyla Packish finished 39th of 60 in the 100m dash with a time of 13.78; Mackenzie Condon finished 1st in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:04.81 and 14th of 34 in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, seven inches; Paige Pogue finished 22nd of 37 in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 11 inches.

For the boys: Peter Burke finished 33rd of 67 in the one mile with a time of 4:35; Dash Christy finished 24th of 58 and JP Alves finished 53rd in the 110m with times of 16:22 and 18:19 respectively; JoJo Bonneau finished 21st of 32 in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:03.42; Nate Packer finished 2nd of 35 in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, three inches.

Meanwhile, the freshman and sophomore Small School Invitational meet was unfolding at Plymouth South High School. Leading the way for the Vineyard girls: Gabriella Carr finished 16th of 30 in the 400m with a time of 1:06.82; Yayla DeChiara finished 17th of 34 in the 800m with a time of 2:38.18; Amber Cuthbert finished 17th of 44 in the mile with a time of 5:46.59; the 4 x 400 relay team finished ninth of 16 teams with a time of 4:29.38; Annabelle Biggs finished 10th of 26 in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, seven inches.

For the Vineyard boys: Owen Atkins finished 22nd of 55 in the mile with a time of 5:01.21; Borja Tolay finished first of 18 in the two-mile with a time of 10:22.79; Micah Vought finished 15th of 34 in the javelin with a throw of 108 feet, nine inches.

The girls varsity will face Notre Dame Academy on the road on Wednesday, May 8, while the boys will travel to Durfee on Thursday the ninth.