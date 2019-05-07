Boys baseball subdues Cape Cod Regional Tech, 18-0

1 of 10

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) varsity boys baseball team scored 13 runs in the first inning on its way to an 18-0 mercy-rule win over Cape Cod Regional Tech High School on Tuesday at the high school. Before the first inning ended, 17 Vineyarders had come to the plate, recording eight hits, four walks, a hit-by-pitch and a successful squeeze play.

Complementing the offense was the pitching of sophomore Isaac Richards, who allowed three hits and struck out six in four shutout innings.

The Vineyard improved to 6-5 with the win, 6-1 in the Cape & Islands League. They will play at Sturgis Charter School West on Thursday, May 9, at 4 pm.