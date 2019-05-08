Aquinnah: Open for business

Aquinnah is officially open for business, everyone. The stores are open at the Cliffs (check out the cute canvas bags they have at On the Cliffs), the Aquinnah Shop will be open this weekend, and the Orange Peel Café (at the Cliffs) will be opening mid-May. Juli is serving takeout lunches on the weekends at the Orange Peel Bakery, and she will be hosting Wednesday pizza nights starting May 29. The Outermost Inn will open on Thursday, May 23, and will be open Thursday through Sunday for the first couple of weeks. Cliffhangers does not have an opening day yet, but will shortly.

The Aquinnah Public Library will host a “Poetry Workshop” with Donald Nitchie and Carole Vandal, this Saturday, May 11, at 2 pm. The MV Mini Maker Faire (organized collaboratively with all the Island libraries) will be held at the Ag Hall, also this Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm. There is a new “Kids’ Singing Group” that meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 5:30 pm. The next meeting of the Book Group will be on Thursday, May 23, at 3 pm to discuss “In Another Time” by Jillian Cantor. As always, story time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am, kids’ crafts on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and the afterschool club on Tuesday at 4 pm.

All are invited to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s annual spring fundraising gala, “An Evening Under the Stars,” at Farm Neck on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The evening features hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, silent auction, music by Mike Benjamin, and a cash bar. All proceeds from the event will support the group’s mission of helping Island cancer patients and their families with medical and other treatment-related expenses. For further information and to purchase tickets, please call Annemarie Donahue at 508-627-7958.

Start cleaning out those junk drawers and basements: MV Community Services is hosting its biannual Electronics Disposal Day on Saturday, May 18, from 9 am to 2 pm, on the MVCS campus across from the high school. They pretty much take everything large and small, from old washers and dryers to a box of random chargers and cords. The disposal fees are reasonable, the items disposed of in an environmentally friendly way, and your home is a little cleaner. It’s a win-win all around.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, stepmoms, foster moms, and grandmas of Aquinnah doing the hard work of raising children. Loving best wishes to everyone whose mom is no longer on this Earth as well.

Theresa M., Alex, June, Jeanie, Noli, Amera, Ona, Adrianna, Berta, Carla, Joanie, Roxanne, Anne, Noni, Nonie, Juli, Faith, Tiffany, Emily, Jamie, Nancy B., Nancy L., Robin, Heidi, Naushon, Mallory, Jeffie, Mimi, Elissa, Anja, Lane, Jo-Ann, Wendy, Kathy N., Eva, Sarah, Irina, Diotima, Jessie, Teresa F., Christy, Belinda, Barbie, Virginia, Sheri, Kate, Aretha, Jean, Carolyn, Missy, Natalie, Penny W., Carole, Megan, Meg B., Meg H., Susie, Tanisha, Kelly, Isolette, Heather, Audrey, Nefititi, Melissa, Nerissa, Rachel, Melanie, Kathleen, Grace, Sabel, Lisa S., and Noel, and in loving memory of Angie, Amanda, Penny, Jean, and Nancy C. My apologies to anyone I’ve overlooked.