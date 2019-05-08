Bridge Results

At the April 29, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Rich Peia and John O’Keefe, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third place.

Five pairs competed at the April 30, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place went to Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer, followed by Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in second place.

And at the May 2, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Barbara Silk, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second place, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third place.