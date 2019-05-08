Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce awards VisitMV tourism mini-grants

Thanks to the efforts of State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes to fund tourism marketing through the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s 1038 Grants, the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce is able to support eight innovative marketing ideas that highlight the Island, especially during the spring, autumn, and winter seasons.

“These funds will go a long way in attracting visitors to the Island,” Rep. Fernandes said, “in seasons other than the summer months, giving local businesses a solid economic bump.”

“These grant recipients created great programs and events driving visitation in the off-summer months, ultimately putting heads in beds year-round,” said Nancy Gardella, the chamber’s executive director.

Rep. Fernandes was on hand to congratulate the grant winners at the award ceremony at the Dr. Daniel Fisher House office on Friday, May 3.

The grant recipients:

2019 Fall Festival, developed by the Massachusetts Audubon Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

Grant award: $1,000 for digital and social media marketing

Food Minded Fellow podcast, by Gavin Smith

Grant award: $2,500 for the development of a dedicated website to inform visitors about the podcast and host episodes, social media sponsored and online advertising budget to promote the podcast, and social media marketing development and support

Island Alpaca, Barbara Ronchetti

Grant award: $1,500 for off-Island brochure distribution

Food Tours, by Farm. Field. Sea.

Grant award: $2,500 to develop digital assets, web and social media marketing

Martha’s Vineyard Chef Series, October/November 2019, developed by the Nobnocket Inn

Grant award: $1,500 for digital ads and social media marketing for event

MVY Social Media Conference, April 2020, developed by Shored Up Digital

Grant award: $1,750 for development of a dedicated website and social and digital marketing

“MV Signs Then and Now Through Deaf Eyes”

Grant award: $1,500 for airing of documentary on MVTV; supporting the development of webpage with images and video, marketing the airing of documentary at locations on the Island.

Sail Year-Round … Visit MV in the Off-Season Campaign, by Friends of MVY Radio

Grant award: $2,500 for fall promotion