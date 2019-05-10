Charter School will perform ‘The Hobbit Play’

Based on the classic by J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Hobbit Play” will feature 44 M.V. Charter School students, from kindergarten to grade 11, in its production. According to a press release, this is not a musical, but there will be singing dwarves, dancing hobbits, and elves, along with other characters — Gollum, trolls, goblins, and even a dragon.

The release describes the play: A wizard, Gandalf, comes looking for the 14th member to go on an adventure. A hobbit, Bilbo, joins Thorin Oakenshield and a company of dwarves as their “burglar” to recover the lost treasure of the Lonely Mountain, and to defeat the dragon Smaug. Their perilous quest takes them over mountains and under hills through caves and forest and slimy dark places.

“The Hobbit Play” takes the stage at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury on Friday, May 10, at 6 pm, and Saturday, May 11, at 2 and 6 pm.