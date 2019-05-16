MVRHS Girls and Boys tennis clinch C & I titles

1 of 2

A banner spring for high school sports continued on Wednesday afternoon as the undefeated Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls and boys tennis teams each clinched the Cape & Islands League championship with wins over Sturgis West Charter School. Both teams are 13-0 overall and 12-0 in league play.

The girls beat the Navigators, 4-1, at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyarders took all three singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Kelly Klaren defeated Erica Austin at first singles, Victoria Scott bested Alanis Wilson-Ehrenthal at second singles and Hannah Rabasca topped Laura Gay at third singles.

The doubles matches were a different matter, with each school earning one point. Vineyard first doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter won a tough match with Sydney Ahearn and Sierra Bellaire 6-1, 7-5, while Navigators Emily and Elizabeth Elio defeated Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond at second doubles 6-4, 6-1.

At Cape Cod Community College in West Barnstable, the Vineyard boys also beat the Navigators by a 4-1 count. First singles Chris Ferry was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Oliver Prantis, Max Potter defeated Owen Conlon 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Eric Reubens beat Ben Murray at third singles 6-0, 6-1.

First doubles Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue defeated Sam Goldberg and Satria Knight 6-3, 6-2 and Sturgis West’s Jacob Martin and Nate Prickitt closed out the afternoon with a hard-earned 6-3, 7-6 second doubles win over David Krauthamer and Ben Belisle.

The Vineyarders play Sturgis East on Tuesday. The boys are away to the Storm, while the girls play on the home courts at 3 pm.