Taking the pulse of the Vineyard

This month, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will be conducting the 2019 Community Health Assessment, a way to take a snapshot of the many factors that contribute to the community health of the Island. Every three years nonprofit hospitals are expected to complete this assessment; it’s a requirement of the attorney general and the IRS.

“The mission is to safeguard the health of Martha’s Vineyard residents, year-round, seasonal, and visitors,” Denise Schepici, MVH president and CEO, said. “It helps us understand how we can make the Island an even healthier place to live.”

The assessment is not just about the hospital, it’s about all the community services affecting Islanders, including housing, food, substance abuse, psychiatric services, and social work services. “It’s about public health,” Schepici said. “It incorporates many factors of community health that are outside classified health outcomes. There is importance in recognizing social, economic, and environmental influences on health outcomes. It’s a valuable exercise, a collaboration with the whole community, that we can use to do a better job and reach more people.”

Typical questions on the assessment might include, “How many times in the last year have you have had to move?” “How would you consider your mental health?” “What services have you had trouble accessing?” “Are you satisfied with public transportation?” “Do you feel safe in your environment?” or “Have you ever had to call the police?”

“The questions have been updated since the last assessment,” Schepici said, “We’re hoping to get as much participation as possible this year so we can get a robust set of data to inform us in our program development — that would be our ultimate goal.”

One change over the 2016 assessment is that this year’s assessment will be doing more to reach out to the gay community. “That was a big gap from last time,” Schepici said, “and this year we’re trying to do a better job.”

“People can fill out the assessment online,” Katrina Delgadillo, director of communications at MVH, said; “they will be available in English and Portuguese. You can obtain a survey at the hospital or at the local libraries. It only takes about 20 minutes to fill out — and we should have the results in June.” In addition, the hospital will be conducting about a dozen focus groups with selected groups such as cancer survivors, Brazilian residents, and people involved with elder services.

“If anyone feels they’ve been underrepresented in the past,” Schepici says, “now’s the time to speak up and let us know about resources you think have been successful or where there are shortfalls where we can improve. This is a chance for the public to give us some great input.”