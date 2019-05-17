Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Atlantic Ocean Waterfront Homes

1 of 7

From a seasonal cottage with a stone fireplace to a luxury family compound, nothing can compare to starting your day with the sun rising out of the ocean while enjoying your first cup of coffee on your own oceanfront beach. Life is for living, and people who choose to reside near water seem to embrace the idea that there’s more joy and serenity to be experienced at the shore than any alternative. Waterfront properties are considered by many to be the pinnacle of luxury living.



There is nothing more Zen-like than gazing at a sunrise or a sunset on the mesmerizing waters while listening to the sounds of the natural sea. The sense of calmness one experiences from living on the water will do wonders to help lower your stress level. There are few things more fundamental to the human body than those negative ions energizing you as you start your day.



As with any real estate purchase, considering the location, and how it fits your family dynamic, is an important consideration. When it comes to Atlantic Ocean properties on Martha’s Vineyard each town provides different considerations. Edgartown and Katama will provide easier access to shopping, theaters and restaurants. West Tisbury gives the option for large expanses of land, possibly the beginnings of your own family farm. Chilmark comes with some of the most beautiful beaches on the east coast.



Investment can be another important consideration. Ask your broker about the average increase in values for locations you are considering; you will find the highest increases Islandwide is for waterfront properties. If you do not plan on using your home for the entire season from May through October, renting weekly can provide substantial income and help with covering much of your expenses and for many, providing significant income. If you are considering renting and have a mortgage on your property, be certain the mortgage is structured to allow for rentals.



So, here’s what you get: fresher air, stellar views, improved fitness, return on investment and the following and more to choose from.



From the seasonal cottage at 15 Doctors Creek Path you can have a front-row seat for some of the most colorful sunsets on Martha’s Vineyard. With its 180-degree waterviews looking easterly over Chilmark Pond to the barrier beach, you can literally see for miles and miles. And, westerly over the Atlantic to Noman’s Land for those sunsets. The cottage, a cozy camp with a beachstone fireplace is a short walk to the shores of Chilmark Pond and private access to South Beach. All for the lowest-priced property with similar views and access.

Although many of my favorites tend to be up-Island, the property at 26 Crackatuxet Cove on Herring Creek Farm in Katama has just too many amenities to ignore. You will be on four private acres with water views, a private Atlantic Ocean beach, plus the farm with its grazing horses sheep, goats and Alpaca. A path from the light and bright four-bedroom home offers an easy walk to Crackatuxet Cove where you can launch a kayak to paddle across Edgartown Great Pond to enjoy the wildlife or to your private ocean beach. (Yes, you can drive or take a golf cart if you prefer). With only 15-property owners and 215 acres of open fields and woods, this experience and setting is truly one of a kind.

65 Butlers Cove is located in the exclusive Herring Creek Farm Association. It’s 10,000 square feet of living area, is complemented by a large pool and patio area and an open porch with stone fireplace. The beautifully landscaped grounds offer sunset views across the pond and barrier beach as well as expansive views across the open fields and stable to the east. The common association land offers over 100 acres of open fields, a horse stable and over 1,500 feet of private Atlantic beach.

The property at 21 Squibnocket Road looks out over Squibnocket Pond and Beach with amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean and shoreline and out to Squibnocket Point. The property is surrounded by stone walls, a bluestone patio facing the Atlantic, and a path to the Pond. This property was for over 80 years the haven for the international modernist painter Vaclav Vytlacil and his family. Walk to the beach, kayak in the pond, or just sit out on your patio watching the day unfold, osprey fish and surfers ride the waves.

