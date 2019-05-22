Babe Ruth roundup

The Vineyard Babe Ruth teams played three games apiece last weekend. The Vineyard Dogfish (3-4-1) were away on both days, first against the Barnstable Badgers on Saturday. The game ended in a 7-7 tie after the Badgers staged a late rally before the time limit was reached. On Sunday, the Dogfish played a doubleheader in Bourne, losing to Lower Cape Red, 3-2, in the first game before closing out the day with a 14-7 victory over the Sandwich Anglers. Harper Hearn and Jack Debettencourt were standout pitchers, while Ben Mulvey, Silas Abrams, and Luciano Baldwin had key hits.

The Vineyard Makos and Hammerheads played two games at home on Saturday, with each team taking a big bite out of Sandwich in their respective openers. The Hammerheads beat the Anglers, 18-3, and the Makos won, 24-1.

In the second game of the day, the Makos and Hammerheads met for the third time this season. The Makos won the first two matchups but the Hammerheads handed the division leaders their first loss of the season after Cole Lambert hit a walk-off single, scoring Nate Story in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 7-6 win.

Lambert and Sam Zack battled on the mound in a see-saw game. The Makos took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth after Hardy Eville stroked a lead-off double and came around to score along with Lincoln Marino. The Hammerheads answered with three runs to retake the lead thanks to a double by Emmett Athearn.

With the teams tied at 6-6 heading into the seventh inning, Finn Lewis held the Makos scoreless in the top half before the Hammerheads scored the dramatic game-winner.

Each team played off-island on Sunday. The Hammerheads faced a tough Falmouth team and trailed 3-1 after three innings. The Hammerheads scored seven runs in the fourth inning with pressure base running and timely singles by Nate Story, Charlie Porterfield, Finn Lewis, and Barrett Oliver but Falmouth responded with seven runs of their own over the final three innings to win, 10-8.

The Makos lost to the Barnstable Hawks, 4-2. Atlas Zack pitched five solid innings, giving up three earned runs and Latham Higgins pitched one inning of scoreless relief but the quiet Makos bats produced just two hits.

The Hammerheads record stands at 5-4 and the Makos are 7-2.