Court Report May 3 – May 20

May 3, 2019

Wagner Euzebio Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/91, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

May 9, 2019

Adam Christopher Smilgis, West Tisbury; DOB 8/27/80, possession to distribute Class A drug: continued to pretrial conference.

May 10, 2019

Edinaldo Alves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/21/61, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Paulo Cavalcante, Edgartown; DOB 12/19/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Keona M. Chung, West Tisbury; DOB 11/5/91, trespassing: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Aldenir Santos Clementino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/12/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Fernando DeBarros, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/3/83, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Adriana Ferreira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/23/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the payment of $250 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Sergio Lopes Viera, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, must pay $500 fine and $125 surfine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Sergio Lopes Viera, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Bruno Lucio, Edgartown; DOB 3/1/98, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

John M. McElhinney Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/60, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

John M. McElhinney Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/60, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Karen D. Mendes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/9/82, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Karen D. Mendes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/9/82, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Arlyton Rodrigues, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/29/81, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-drugs: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Anderson S. Viera, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/11/84, OUI-drugs: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle not meeting safety standards: not responsible.

May 14, 2019

Marco Rivandeneria, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/73, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 OUI, and $50 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for one year; marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth;

Marco Rivendeneira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/73, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: guilty, must pay $100 restitution; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

May 20, 2019

Nancy J. Gaffney, Aquinnah; DOB 7/8/72, OUI-drugs, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Joana Jarillo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/61, unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle permit, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

James C. McFarland, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/15/76, failure to provide DNA database sample: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth;

Dominic Santaniello, Springfield; DOB 5/26/98, two counts of strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth;

Dominic Santaniello, Springfield; DOB 5/26/98, three counts of assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dominic Santaniello, Springfield; DOB 5/26/98, threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Wesley E. Stokes, Waterbury, Conn.; DOB 5/2/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.