Island gymnasts compete in Wilmington

On Sunday, May 12, the XCEL Bronze team from Island Gymnastics Training School competed at Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, Mass.

In the child division, Casey Webster won placed eighth with an All-Around score of 36.0. She placed third on bars (9.35), fourth on Vault (9.05), and eighth on Beam (9.15). Josee Winston-Feder placed fourth on Bars (9.3).

In the Junior division, Madelyn Crowell placed seventh on Vault (9.1), eighth on Bars (9.15), and ninth on Floor (9.25). Abby Henry placed ninth on Vault (9.05), Bars (9.1), and Beam (9.1). Autumn Wiggin also placed ninth on both Beam (8.9) and Floor (8.9). Stela Thulin was unable to compete due to injury.