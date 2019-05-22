Tisbury: Flowers and flags

Heard on Main Street: Some days I am myself; other days I put the keys in the fridge.

I love the spirit of the Tisbury School students as they celebrate Memorial Day. The March to the Sea begins at the school at 12:30 pm on Friday, May 24. The kids carry flowers and flags as they parade to Owen Park along Spring Street and Main Street. Then the students line up on the dock to toss the flowers into the harbor, commemorating those who have given their lives for our country.

Join the youngsters as they mark the holiday. The school band will be playing and flags will be waving. This is one of the most moving events in our town. If it rains, the ceremony will be held in the school gym at 12:30. The ceremony takes about 45 minutes.

While you are on Main Street, take a look around. Have you noticed all the new shops in town? Many of our favorites have been spruced up for spring. This is the time to check it out. You can still find a parking place, if you’re lucky.

Do your houseplants survive in spite of you? At 10 am on Saturday, May 25, an Indoor Plant Propagation Workshop will be led by specialist Steven Auerbach. Increase the number of your indoor plants by propagation, the fun, easy, and inexpensive way to fill your house with the plants you love. My brown thumb and I should go to this event at the Vineyard Haven library. It’s free, and he promises bonus tidbits on houseplant care.

I started enjoying the library book sale season early. While I was off-Island, I found some good books on CD as well as some paperbacks for the beach.

I am very proud of my lovely young granddaughters. But I was a little surprised when they announced they are both playing ice hockey in a summer league. It is not one of the ways I used to cool off on hot summer days. But they are loving it, though they also plan to come to the Island and cool off on the beach.

The girls just helped their mother support their local garden club. The younger one planted some very pretty flowers in a big purple pot, while the older girl treasured a big old cactus plant. She prefers carnivorous plants, but also has a soft spot for cacti.

On the other hand, I am treasuring a beautiful pink geranium plant glorifying my back deck. It is extra-special because a lovely young woman gave it to me on Mother’s Day.

Don’t forget the Joan Glodis Quilt and Craftworks Retrospective, at the Oak Bluffs library through May 31. Her family has gathered these pieces to share with us. A closing reception and celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 3 pm.

I was sorry to miss the electronics collection. I had to be off-Island. Those of you who knew my husband are aware that he collected old computers. I’ve decided I don’t want a computer museum, so I know I will have more than I can fit in one car for the fall.

Tom Dresser will be at the Vineyard Haven library at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 28, to talk about “A Travel History of Martha’s Vineyard.” He notes that getting to the Vineyard has never been easy. Native Americans built canoes for the journey, and early settlers crossed Vineyard Sound in small sailing packets. Steamships dramatically changed island life. On the island, the horse-drawn trolley evolved into the electric trolley. Tourists and residents crowded the railroad until it was replaced by the automobile. Join local historian Tom Dresser as he traces these changes on the Island.

Congratulations to Ann and Allan Davey, who mark their anniversary today. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Olyvia Houston.

Heard on Main Street: Just remember. Once you are over the hill, you begin to pick up speed.