Condon dominates D4 pentathlon for second five-event win in a month

Vineyarder senior Mackenzie Condon won the 2019 division four Mass. Athletic Interscholastic Assn. pentathlon title for the second consecutive year High School on Wednesday, winning or tying for first place in three events and finishing second in two more for a score of 3,182 points, 400 more than the second place athlete.

Competing at Norwell High School, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) athlete won the 100m hurdles (15:36 seconds) and the long jump (18 feet,1.75 inches) and tied for first in the high jump (4 feet, 11.5 inches). She finished second in the 800m run (2:35.12 minutes) and in the shot put (27 feet, 1 inch).

Condon is a multi-time pentathlon and heptathlon winner. She won the prestigious Mass. State Track Coaches Invitational event a month ago for the second consecutive year.