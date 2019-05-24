MVRHS baseball rallies to top Monomoy, clinches tourney berth

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) baseball team overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat Monomoy on Friday at Vineyard Baseball Park in Oak Bluffs. The win is the team’s tenth of the season, qualifying them for the MIAA state tournament.

After a slow start, the hosts rallied for two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth. Key plays included a squeeze bunt by Miles Sidotti in the fourth, scoring Leo Neville and RBI hits by Jared Regan and Keaton Aliberti in the fifth. Owen Bresnick and Jared Regan split the pitching duties for the hosts with Jared getting the win.

The Vineyard, now 10-6 overall and 10-1 in the Cape & Islands League, will travel to Nantucket tomorrow, May 25, for an 11:30 am game.