Aquinnah: Thank you, Mother Nature

Thank you, Mother Nature, for the beautiful weather this weekend. Although I spent most of the weekend off-Island, I know it was gorgeous here (because I can keep track of what’s going on in town via social media). I know also that it felt a little crowded and crazy at times as well, especially for all the businesses that just opened. Nothing like Memorial Day weekend trial by fire to see if you are ready for the season. More places have reopened in the past week. The Orange Peel Bakery on State Road is doing pizza night on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. The Orange Peel Bakery Café is now open for lunch at the Cliffs. The Aquinnah Shop is open for lunch every weekday but Tuesday, brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and dinner Thursday through Sunday. Come on up, enjoy the view, and support our neighbors.

The town lot is now charging to park on the weekends; it will begin charging daily on June 15. You can pick up your beach passes on the weekends at Town Hall from 9 am to noon. The daily schedule will be determined in the near future. Resident parking permits will have a new expiration date of June 15th rather than June 30th. Last year’s permit is still good until June 30th, as it states. Remember also that you can access the form for your beach permit on the town website, mail it in and pick up your beach passes when you arrive at Town Hall (they will not mail them to you).

Bonnie Menton is teaching yoga at the Town Hall on Sundays at 8:30 am. It’s $15 a class, and drop-ins are welcome. Cat Garfinkle will lead a Restorative Yoga Mini Retreat at the Yoga Barn on Saturday, June 1, from 3 to 5:30 pm. It will be a delicious afternoon of retreat, renewal, and reconnection. Cat will guide you through a quiet and restive practice. You’ll use props and blankets to go deeper into relaxation. Please register by calling 203-253-2261 or emailing catgee@me.com. The cost is $35.

Attention restaurant folk, ACE MV is offering Serv-Safe certification on Saturdays June 1 and 8, from 9 am to 1 pm. Get certified or recertified. The class will be held at the Tisbury School library in Vineyard Haven, and costs $170. Go to acemv.org to register.

The next Neighborhood Convention will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 am at the Chilmark Community Church. There will be a presentation by the Yard. Everyone is welcome to attend, and please bring your own lunch. Speaking of the Yard, the dance classes that they offer every week in the summer have started. There is a different style of dance taught each day, and on Wednesday there is a “Creator Series,” where you can take class with renowned dancers during their residencies at the Yard. How cool is that? Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday classes are from 9 to 10:30 am, and Wednesday is from 9 to 11 am. Go to dancetheyard.org for the full schedule.

Happy birthday to Annemarie Ralph, who celebrates on Saturday, Emily Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Tuesday, and to George Baird, who celebrates on Wednesday. I hope everyone had a safe and happy Memorial Day. Thank you to all the veterans who gave their lives for our country.