Babe Ruth intra-Vineyard action

Last week, the three Vineyard Babe Ruth teams stayed home and faced off against familiar faces; namely, each other.

First, the Hammerheads squeaked out a 3-1 win over the Makos on May 22. Cole Lambert started on the mound for the Hammerheads, giving up one run in five innings of work. Finn Lewis came on in relief and shut the door on the Makos, ending the game with a strikeout.

On Friday, the Hammerheads improved to 7-4, with a 7-3 win over the Dogfish. Pitchers Tobey Roberts (‘Heads) and Eamon Savard (‘Fish) had strong showings on the mound.

In a cold, rainy, and windy game on Tuesday, the Makos got back on the winning track against the Dogfish. Liam Marek pitched a complete game with six strikeouts on the way to a 3-1 victory. Harper Hearn pitched well and added a hit in the top of the seventh inning to keep the pressure on. Ben Mulvey pitched shutout relief for the Dogfish and Silas Abrams showed off his range at shortstop, while Bryan Sornas played solid behind the plate for the Makos.

The Makos improved to 8-3, while the Dogfish dropped to 3-6-1.