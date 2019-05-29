Court Report: May 9 – 24

May 9, 2019

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trafficking in 18 grams or more but less than 36 grams of heroin/morphine/opium, possession of class C drug (diazepam), possession of class E drug (Xanax/Buspirone): continued to pretrial conference.

Adam Christopher Smilgis, West Tisbury; DOB 8/27/80, possession to distribute Class A drug (heroin): continued to pretrial conference.

May 10, 2019

Marcia Regina Zolin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/10/75, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

May 13, 2019

Patrick J. Cooley, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/11/87, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Arthur M. Ferro Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/8/56, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

May 14, 2019

Delano Reheem Green, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/28/97, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

May 20, 2019

Dillon K. Bilzerian, Tisbury; DOB 11/17/87, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Nathan J. Manzone, Rochester; DOB 8/28/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Hannah C. Gibbons, Croton-on-Hudson, NY; DOB 1/7/2000, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; false/misuse of liquor identification card/license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Corey Shelton Smith, Edgartown; DOB 2/8/93, speeding in violation of special regulation, marked lanes violation, a second charge of marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, two additional charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Corey Shelton Smith, Edgartown; DOB 2/8/93, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Dominic Santaniello, Springfield; DOB 5/26/98, strangulation or suffocation: continued without finding for one year, must pay restitution of $1,200, have no contact with victim, and enter and complete an Intimate Partners Abuse Education Program.

Dominic Santaniello, Springfield; DOB 5/26/98, assault on a family/household member: guilty, probation for one year, VW waived, and must have no contact with victim, and enter and complete an Intimate Partners Abuse Education Program.

Fernando M. Silvestre, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/7/76, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

May 24, 2019

Francois S. Everett, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/23/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; failure to stop/yield: responsible, filed; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, and $50 PSF.

Fernanda Couto Hess, Edgartown; DOB 8/18/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Richard Devin Kiernan, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/56, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.