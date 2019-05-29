Edgartown bakes for breast cancer

Restaurants, bakeries, and cafes throughout the Cape and Islands will participate in this year’s fourth annual Cape and Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer Event, from June 3 to 9, including Espresso Love, the Newes from America, the Dunes at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort, and Bettini Restaurant and Roxana Bar in Edgartown.

Cape and Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer is an annual event to raise funds for breast cancer research and care, held each year during the first full week of June. Establishments have the option to designate all sales of one specific dessert, or 50 percent of proceeds from their entire dessert menu, to support breast cancer care and research. According to a press release, all proceeds raised will benefit the nonprofit breast cancer organization Bakes for Breast Cancer in support of the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, whose research focuses on treatment for older breast cancer patients, an undersubsidized research area.

“Supporting research for this indiscriminate disease is so important, particularly as the incidence rate of breast cancer on Cape Cod is 20 percent higher than the national average. Further, with a decrease in federal funding and the fact that young researchers are often overlooked for funding and grants, our work is more important than ever,” Carol Sneider, Bakes for Breast Cancer founder and president, said in the release shared with the Times.

For more information, a list of participating establishments, or to learn how to become involved in Cape and Islands Bakes, visit capeandislandsbakes.org.