Learn how seaweed can be turned into biofuel with biologist Scott Lindell when the Vineyard Haven library hosts “Fueling the Future” on Tuesday, June 4, from 7 to 8 pm. Lindell is leading research on this topic at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Lindell says all the farmed seaweed produced in one year in the U.S. could power 10 percent of the nation’s annual transportation needs.