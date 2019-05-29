Keystone Staters lead the way in OB Memorial 5K

1 of 6

The summer road race season started on a beautiful Sunday morning in Oak Bluffs with the running of the 26th annual Memorial 5K Road Race. More than 400 runners took part in the event, which benefits Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.

Pennsylvania runner A. Patrick DeSabato was first around the East Chop course and crossed the finish line in 16:25.5. Matthew Zanchi finished second overall in 16:57.7, Tyler Sutton (17:59.1) was third and Ryan Temple (18:29.8) placed fourth.

Natalie Johnston, also from the Keystone State, was the women’s winner and ran fifth overall in 19:12.2, with Adam Smith (19:13.0) next in sixth. Chris Cajolet (19:31.3) was the first Vineyard runner to cross the finish line and placed seventh, Jordan Baptiste (19:36.7) was eighth, Bryan Leduc (19:44.9) placed ninth and Quinton Westlake (20:05.1) closed out the top ten.

Women’s runner-up Grace Chang was 11th overall with a time of 20:27.9. Finishing in places 12-50 overall were: 12. Peter Blum, 20:32.7; 13. Finn McNally, 20:51.6; 14. Sara Keller, 20:59.0; 15. Brendan Sullivan, 21:05.1; 16. Aleksandar Stojic, 21:16.6; 17. Peter Mulvey, 21:21.8; 18. Brian Flaherty, 21:27.9; 19. Jeffrey McAdams, 21:33.6; 20. Michael Connell, 21:41.0; 21. Ben Green, 21:54.7; 22. David Ryan, 22:03.8; 23. Ben Imbriaco, 22:05.8; 24. Steven Imbriaco, 22:07.4; 25. Thomas Blum, 22:10.9; 26. Alison Kreideweis, 22:12.6; 27. Peter Hatt, 22:21.0; 28. John Stanwood, 22:30.4; 29. Scott Lundin, 22:34.9; 30. Charles Frank, 22:41.9; 31. Noah Elkin, 22:46.5; 32. Trevor Olson, 22:53.0; 33. Shane Olson, 22:54.3; 34. Peter Rothe, 23:04.4; 35. George Marroig, 23:08.3; 36. Carter Smith, 23:08.6; 37. Tim Scott, 23:14.4; 38. Lauren Eastman, 23:14.7; 39. Michele Cooper, 23:25.5; 40. Wolf Karbe, 23:33.1; 41. Laia Roig, 23:35.5; 42. Jennifer Maylath, 23:50.0; 43. Katherine Zanchi, 23:50.9; 44. Stephen Carr, 23:52.3; 45. Shayna Carr, 23:52.5; 46. Steven Goldfarb, 23:54.6; 47. Prudence Levy, 23:54.7; 48. Mari Fitzsimmons, 23:58.8; 49. Justin Schwartz, 24:00.8; and 50. Peter Rodegast, 24:01.0.

Prior to the 5K, Elise Casso won the one mile fun run with a time of 6:22.8. Cameron Peterson (6:49.9) was second; Dylan Herget-Harris (6:55.3), third; Keegan Gaffey (6:56.4), fourth; and Lily Freeman (7:17.1), fifth.

For complete results, visit www.hospiceofmv.org