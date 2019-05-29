Yvette E. Canha

Yvette E. (Arsenault) Canha, 85, of Vineyard Haven, died on May 15, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Antone J. Canha. Yvette was born in Oak Bluffs on Feb. 25, 1934, to Wilfred and Mary (Fauburt) Arsenault.

Yvette is survived by her sons, Terry A. Canha and Jeffrey Canha, and her daughter, Laurene Canha. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yvette’s name to Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, escci.org, or to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation for VNA of Cape Cod, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, givetocapecodhealth.org.

