Condon makes MVRHS history in all-state pentathlon win on Thursday

Mackenzie Condon became the first female all-state champion in Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) athletic history, winning the pentathlon event on Thursday at the Mass Interscholastic Athletic Assn. (MIAA) all-state competition at Westfield State University in Westfield, Mass.

The Harvard-bound MVRHS senior put an exclamation point on her high school career, winning the five-event pentathlon with 3,201 points against top state competition, winning by 69 points. Four of the runners-up scored more than 3,000 points.

“This is Mackenzie’s third pentathlon outdoor win this season but this one is huge. She’s the first MVRHS female athlete to win an all-state championship ever,” coach Joe Schroeder enthused in an email to the Times.

Nate Packer had a big day as well, finishing 10th in the state in the shot put with a toss of 48-7 feet. Results from the men’s 110 meter hurdles are not finalized, but junior Dash Christy finished in the top 20 in the state in his first all-state competition, based on preliminary scores.

Condon won both the 100 meter high hurdles (14.91) and the 800 meter run (2:28.30), placed second in the long jump (17 feet), third in the high jump (4:11.5 feet), and ninth in the shot put (25-10.75 feet) to win the all-state crown.

She is slated to sign her letter of intent with Harvard at 1 pm on Friday at the high school.