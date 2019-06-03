Hy-Line ferry sidelined after scraping jetty in O.B.

The Hy-Line ferry Vineyard Lady scraped the northern jetty at the entrance to Oak Bluff Harbor Friday night while motoring through thick fog, Hy-Line vice president Murray Scudder told The Times. The vessel was making its last run from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard with 19 people aboard. There were no injuries, Scudder said. The Vineyard Lady is at Fairhaven Shipyard undergoing repairs and a Coast Guard inspection where Scudder expects it will remain for a few more days. Hy-Line is running an amended, one-run-a-day schedule presently, Scudder said.

Oak Bluffs Harbormaster Todd Alexander said there a paint streaks still on the jetty rocks from the Vineyard Lady’s hull.