Bloomsday in Vineyard Haven

Arts and Society presents the 41st annual Bloomsday celebration of music, drama, dance, and humor, based on the text of James Joyce on Sunday, June 16, at 8 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater.

Gerry Yukevich will perform “The Boarding House” from “The Dubliners.” From “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” Alise Haigazian will both serve as choreographer and dance to a piece derived from “He Was Alone.” Three poems from “Chamber Music” will be sung by Molly Conole, with pianist and composer Philip Dietterich on piano, and Pam Schnatterly returns as Molly from “Ulysses.”

The performances are not readings, but rather performances based on Joyce works. The originator and organizer for the annual event is John Crelan. For more information about the nonprofit Arts and Society, visit artsandsociety.org.