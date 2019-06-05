West Tisbury: A perfect morning

The sun is sparkling in the treetops, pale green leaves against a cloudless blue sky, a perfect morning. I wish the leaves never darkened. The first poppies and iris have opened, a dramatic color combination in the garden. The rhododendron hedge continues its progression of blooms, now moving from the early white and pale lavender ones into a long span of deep pink. They are ‘English Roseum,’ grown into thick trees from the foot-tall bushes I planted so many years ago.

I am writing from an upstairs bedroom, where I have spent much of the past two weeks trying to introduce and acclimate our new cat, Katey, into the household. So far, Mona has behaved like a bully, no surprise since she has bullied Nelson since she moved in a little over a year ago. For a now 10-year-old cat, Mona is still a force to be reckoned with. Having Katey has renewed her hostility to Nelson, as well as making sure Katey knows who is boss. At the moment, Mona is sleeping by my feet, snoring amiably. Katey comes and goes as she wishes, seemingly undaunted by Mona’s hisses and growls. Nelson has chosen to remain out of the fray, and taken to his favorite chair on our porch. It’s so interesting to watch them sort themselves out. Welcome to Cat World.

I saw Arnie Fischer at Cronig’s the other day. He said that Flat Point Farm is slowly rebuilding. There are new chickens in their new house, already laying eggs for sale. They also have beef and pork for sale. The new barn is being planned. Good to know.

There was a crowd in the program room of the library Saturday afternoon for the opening of Kanta Lipsky’s show, “Trees of West Tisbury.” She described her intention to paint essentially portraits of trees in town that would be distinctive and recognizable.

At the same time, the library staff was hosting an opening for their show, arranged through the periodical area, along the stairway, then on downstairs walls. The work is in many different media: delicate constructions, quilts, paintings, and photographs.

Coming out of the library, I ran into Ned and Joyce Robinson-Lynch getting out of their truck after a day of fishing with their daughter, Elana, and grandson, Eli. They all planned to go back out again the next day, and looked quite happy at the prospect.

Linda Hearn traveled to Abington for her grandson, Blake Hearn’s, high school graduation festivities. Blake will be attending Hofstra University in the fall, where he will major in civil engineering. Blake is the son of Mark and Renee Hearn.

Paul Levine has sent an announcement of this year’s “The World of Troubadours and Trobairitz IX,” which will take place on July 14. He is busy looking for donations to pay for musicians, poets, actors, and singers for the performance. There is a GoFundMe page set up, gofundme.com/world-of-the-troubadours-2019, or you may send checks to

West Tisbury Library Foundation, P.O. Box 128, West Tisbury, MA 02575.

At the library this week:

Thursday, June 6, 4:30 pm, tick expert Richard Johnson will give a presentation, “Deer, Ticks, and Tick-Borne Illnesses on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Saturday, June 8, 10:30 am, Patient Centric MV dispensary manager Ray Whitaker and intake clinician Kate Kretschmarr will speak about “Medical Marijuana: What It Is and What It’s Not,” followed by a Q and A. At 4 pm, a free concert, “Remembering the Rosenthals.”

Monday, June 10, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s Balance Class. At 4:30 pm, State Representative Dylan Fernandes and members of the Massachusetts Redisticting Committee will give a program about the 2020 Census. At 7 pm, Writers Read will meet. Call 508 693-4307 for a time to read your work, or just come.

Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 am, Little Bird Music Class with Laura Jordan. At 4:30, a celebration of the life of poet Judith Neeld. A selection of her poems will be read by Rose Styron, Fan Ogilvie, Donald Nitchie, Arnie Reisman, Holly Bergeron, Ellie Bates, Susan Puciul, Christopher Legge, Valerie Sonnenthal, Annette Sandrock, Brooks Robards, Maureen Hall, and Martha’s Vineyard poet laureate Jill Jupen.

Thursday, June 13, 11:30 am, Lisa Gross will lead a free Graceful Somatic Transformation (GST) workshop. Bring a yoga mat. Sign-up is required. At 4:30 pm, Paul Garcia will present a slideshow of his trip to Myanmar.

I can’t stop thinking about Tony Horwitz suddenly dying at 60 years old. I reread his recent op-ed in the New York Times, “Can Bar-Stool Democracy Save America?” about his travels, barroom conversations and encounters, research for his recently published book, “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide.” Can’t wait to read it. My condolences to Geraldine, Nathaniel, and Bizu.