Sharks drop season opener to Valley Blue Sox, 3-1

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks opened their 2019 season to considerable fanfare at Vineyard Baseball Park on Wednesday night but fell to the visiting Valley Blue Sox by a 3-1 score. A spirited and appreciative crowd witnessed a tightly played game that featured strong pitching and sparkling defense by each club.

Both offenses struggled. The visitors pushed across a run in the fourth inning, then added two more in the seventh. The Sharks, who were held to four hits on the night, averted a shutout when Kai Nelson homered in the bottom of the ninth. Will Lozinak pitched eight and a third innings for the Blue Sox and got the win, allowing one run and fanning five. Austin Peterson went seven and two thirds for the Sharks before giving way to Chris Stefl who took the loss.

The Sharks are on the road for two games, then open a five-game home stand against the Mystic Schooners on Monday, June 10, at 6:30 pm.