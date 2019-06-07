Highlanders and Mermen win on men’s softball opening night

The men’s Island Softball League opened its season on Monday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven with a doubleheader that featured plenty of offense.

In the first game, the defending champion Highlanders outlasted the Whitecaps in a see-saw battle that included multiple lead changes. The game was tied at 12 entering the seventh inning when the bats went cold, forcing extra innings. In the top of the eighth, the Highlanders pushed across three runs, then shut down the ‘Caps in the bottom of the inning to seal an action-packed 15-12 win.

The Mermen bested the Floaters, 25-10, in the nightcap.