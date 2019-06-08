Girls lacrosse nips Archbishop Williams, 11-10, in South quarterfinal thriller

The top-seeded MVRHS girls lacrosse team outlasted No. 8 Archbishop Williams, 11-10, in an MIAA Division 2 South Sectional quarterfinal matchup before a large, vocal crowd equally split between the two teams at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs on Saturday.

The game was a seesaw battle that saw the Vineyarders relinquish an early four-goal lead, fall behind early in the second half, then retake the lead and hold off the Bishops as the clock ran down.

Seniors Alexis Condon and Addy Hayman led the Vineyard offense with five and four goals, respectively. Senior Kayleen Sickorez and sophomore Mel McClay each scored three goals for the Bishops. The Vineyarders’ Lila Mikos and the Bishops’ Nicole Hersey were outstanding in goal throughout.

The Vineyard girls (19-1) now advance to the South semi-finals, scheduled for Tuesday at a site and time to be determined, where they will face the winner of the Hanover vs Sandwich quarterfinal game.